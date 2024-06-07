10 best funny Bollywood songs that made the audience go ROFL

The Indian film industry is the only entertainment industry across the globe that releases scores of movies every year. It is also popular for its song and dance which keeps the audience amused. Among them are several funny Bollywood songs that not only create curiosity in the minds of the listener but are solely for entertainment and laughs!

The lyrics are penned keeping in mind the funny character of the movie and the music is composed to make an impression in the minds of the consumer.

Here are the 10 best funny songs to enjoy a good laugh:

1. Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar

Singer: Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey and Mehmood

Lyricist: Rajendra Krishan

First up in this funny songs list is Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar, a popular song from the 1968 film Padosan. The movie stars actors like Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Kishore Kumar, Mukri, Raj Kishore and Keshto Mukherjee. Some of the funny lyrics of the track are ‘Ek chatur nar kar ke singar, mere mann ke dvar yeh ghusat jaat, ham marat jat are he he he’.

2. Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai

Singer: Sapan Chakraborty, R.D. Burman

Lyricist: Gulzar

Even though this song is from the 1979 movie Gol Maal, the lyrics ‘Golmaal hai bhai sab golmaal hai’ is often used in several other movies to indicate that someone’s funnily wrong in the situation shown in the scene. The comedy film stars Utpal Dutt, Amol Palekar, and Bindiya Goswami.

Advertisement

3. Kahan Raja Bhoj Kahan Gangu Teli

Singer: Sonu Nigam, Vinod Rathod

Lyricist: Sameer

Govinda did a splendid job in making cinephiles laugh in the rom-com Dulhe Raja. He was supported by a strong cast of Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, and Asrani. Composed by Anand–Milind, the song was picturized on an angry father-in-law and a man determined to be his son-in-law. ‘Chachundar ke sar pe na bhaaye Chameli, kahan raja bhoj, kahan gangu teli’ is the part that made everyone go LOL.

4. Ande Ka Funda

Singer: Pratik Joseph

Lyricist: Dev Kohli and Sudhakar Sharma

The 2001 movie Jodi No. 1 was a commercial success with Sanjay Dutt and Gobinda forming a desirable duo. Ande Ka Fanda can be easily titled one of the funniest songs in the world. David Dhawan’s film also starred Anupam Kher, Twinkle Khanna, and Monica Bedi.

5. Jab Tak Rahega Samose Mein Aaloo

Singer: Abhijeet, Sapna Mukherjee, Poornima

Lyricist: Dev Kohli

Advertisement

Led by Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla, the 1997 film Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi might be a semi-hit at the box office, but the song Jab Takk Rahega Samose Mein Aaloo was a massive rage, back in the day. The lines ‘Main teri idli hoon tu mera dosa, ho jayega garma garam ek bosa, might not make sense but when you hear it in the video, you will be ROFL!

6. Meri Pant Bhi Sexy

Singer: Govinda, Alka Yagnik

Lyricist: Nikhil Kamath, Vinay Tiwari

The 1994 movie Dulaara might be a serious mystery thriller film but the song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy definitely made us giggle. ‘Meri pant bhi sexy, Meri shirt bhi sexy, Mere baal bhi sexy, Meri chaal bhi sexy, Yeh rumaal bhi sexy hai’ Govinda, with his voice, made all of the things he possessed ‘sexy’.

7. Aye Meri Zohrajabeen

Singer: Himesh Reshammiya

Lyricist: Sameer

Phir Hera Pheri is a classic comedy movie that will go down in the history of Indian cinema. Since the film was made to tickle funnybones, the songs were also created to make the audience laugh and Aye Meri Zohrajabeen succeeded in that. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav.

Advertisement

8. Pyaar Ki Pungi

Singer: Mika Singh

Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Pyaar ki pungi is a hilarious song featuring Saif Ali Khan and Mallika Haydon in Agent Vinod. While the lyrics ‘Khidki pe koi khada hai, laila ka taaka bhida hai, mazey udaati hai, meri mohabbat ki pooch maar ke’ didn’t make sense, the peppy number topped the charts. Interestingly, the dance moves in it are choreographed by Khan himself.

9. Nanga Punga Dost

Singer: Shreya Ghoshal

Lyricist: Swanand Kirkire

Composed by Shantanu Moitra, this song from the 2014 comedy-drama film PK features actors Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma. This funny Hindi song is reportedly based on Khan’s nude sequence in the film.

10. Dreamum Wakeupum

Singer: Sowmya Raoh

Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya

‘Dreamum wakeuppam critical conditionum, hey earthum quakepum hil dool sab shakeupum’ such are the lyrics of this dance number. Featuring Rani Mukerji from Aiyyaa, the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

That’s it for this list of funny Bollywood songs. If you have any other track to add then share with us in the comments section.

ALSO READ: 12 Drishyam 2 dialogues as unforgettable as Ajay Devgn’s acting