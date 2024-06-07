10 best Jab Tak Hai Jaan dialogues that redefine romance

Jab Tak Hai Jaan dialogues will make you fall in love over and over again, no matter how many times you hear them. The King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, delivered some of the best dialogue in the movie, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

Several quotes from the movie are still used by young lovers and are used to make aesthetic reels on Instagram because they are too relatable to miss.

Here are 10 best Jab Tak Hai Jaan dialogues that are no less than poems

1. Yadhaash bhi kitni ajeeb cheez hoti hai, kis cheez ko poori zindagi bhoolne ki koshish karo, woh bhoolti nahi. Kabhi ek choti si cheez yaad karne ki koshish karo, toh yaad nahi aati

This is one of the best Jab Tak Hai Jaan dialogues. Delivered by Shah Rukh Khan, the translation would be ‘Memory is such a strange thing. When you try to forget a thing your whole life, you can't forget it. On the other hand, when you try to remember a small thing, you can't remember that.’

2. Zindagi toh har roz jaan leti hai, bomb toh sirf ek baar lega

The translation of this Jab Tak Hai Jaan dialogue would be, ‘Life kills you every day, but a bomb will kill you in one go.’

3. Har din ek dua maangti hoon ke shayad ek din tum mujhe maaf kardo

The translation would be, ‘Every day, I pray for one thing with the hope that you will forgive me.’

4. Baarishon mein bedhadak tere nachne se, baat baat pe bewajah tere roothne se, choti choti teri bachkani badmashiyon se, mohabbat karoonga main, jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan

This Jab Tak Hai Jaan shayari translates, ‘You're dancing freely in the rain/you're getting angry on small things for no reason/your small and childish mischiefs/I will love them all/as long as I live, as long as I live.’

5. Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyan, teri hasi ki beparwah gustakhiyan, teri zulfon ki lehrati angdaiyan, nahi bhoolunga main, jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan

The translation of this mesmerizing ‘Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyan’ dialogue would be ‘Your mischievous eyes, your laughter, an airy insolence, your hair, it waves undone/I will not forget/as long as I live, as long as I live.’

6. Bomb se zyada zakhm toh zindagi deti hai, har mod par koi dhokha, koi dard, toh jab zindagi ke khatron se bachne ke liye koi bomb suit nahi pehanta, toh maut se bachne ke liye kya pehanna

This means, ‘Life gives more wounds than a bomb. So, at every turn, there is betrayal and pain. Since no one wears a bomb suit to protect from the dangers of life, then why should one wear it to protect from death?

7. Tera haath se haath chodna, tera saayon ka rukh modna, tera palat ke phir na dekhna, nahin maaf karoonga main ... jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan

The translation for this Jab Tak Hai Jaan dialogue would be, ‘Your hand is slipping away from me/Your shadow is slipping away from me/You will not come back to see again/I will not forgive/As long as I live, as long as I live.’

8. Tere jhoothe kasme vaadon se, tere jalte sulagte khwabon se, teri beraham duaon se, nafrat karoonga main, jab tak hai jaan, jab tak hai jaan

These lines mean, ‘Your false swears and promises/your burning and smoldering dreams/your heartless wishes/I will hate them all/as long as I live, as long as I live.’

9. Har din uski zindagi ki dua maang leti hoon, aur har din khud thodi marr leti hoon

This dialogue was delivered by Katrina Kaif, and it means, ‘Every day I pray for his life, and every day I die a little.’

10. Har ishq ka ek waqt hota hai ... woh hamara waqt nahi tha ... par iska yeh matlab nahi ki woh ishq nahi tha

This was said by Rishi Kapoor. The lines redefine love, and it means, ‘Every love has its own time. That time was not ours, but that doesn't mean the love itself wasn't there.’

Speaking about the story of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, we see Samar falling in love with Meera while in London. But she later rejects him, and he moves back to India to work as a bomb disposal specialist. Journalist Akira, who falls in love with him, decides to bring the couple together.

In Yash Chopra’s directorial, SRK is seen as Samar, and Katrina plays Meera’s role. On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh played the roles of Imran and Meeras Mutter. Anushka Sharma was seen in the role of Akira Rai.

Apart from quote-worthy dialogues, the film also has an amazing collection of songs. If you want to revisit the story of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, then head toward Amazon Prime Video as it is streaming there.

