Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s baby boy Akaay is already the new 'Prince' on Instagram and here’s proof

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently shared the news of their baby boy's birth. The couple shared a heartfelt note telling their fans and well-wishers that the baby came into the world on February 15 and that they have named him Akaay. Soon after they made the news public, fans, loved ones, and industry friends started sending them good wishes on social media. The latest update is that Akaay is already the new Prince on social media who has got multiple fan clubs on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's son Akaay gets multiple fan clubs on Instagram

Soon after the news of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son Akaay became public, multiple fan clubs of the little one appeared on Instagram. This is fascinating, for sure, and talks about the kind of love people have for the couple and their kids. Take a look:

The meaning of Akaay

The name Akaay hints at a Turkish origin and means shining moon. The name also derives from the Hindi word kaya, meaning body, thus suggesting someone greater than physical existence. In Sanskrit, Akaay denotes someone without a body, incorporeal in nature.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had shared the meaning behind his daughter's name, Vamika. He shared that it originates from Sanskrit and is another name for Goddess Durga.

Anushka-Virat's heartfelt note after the birth of Akaay

Anushka and Virat both shared a beautiful note on Instagram, talking about the new addition to their family. "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka" read the note.

6 years of marriage

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017, and completed six years of marriage last year. It was one of the most celebrated weddings as every moment was cherished by the fans on social media. On January 11, 2021, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Vamika, who turned three last month. Now, with Akaay, they are a perfect family of 4.

