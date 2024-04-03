Arbaaz Khan admits marrying Sshura Khan has made him more pleasant around paparazzi: 'I’ve realized...'

Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan is one of the cutest couples in Bollywood, and there is no denying this fact. Whenever they step out, these two lovebirds make sure to melt our hearts with their lovey-dovey gestures for each other. Be it holding hands or their social media PDA, everything often makes fans gush about their chemistry. Apart from all this, there has been one major change that everyone has been noticing in Salman Khan’s brother, and that is his being more comfortable with the paparazzi. The actor, in a recent chat, opened up about the reason behind this.

Arbaaz Khan on the paparazzi culture

Speaking to News 18, Arbaaz Khan quipped that he is in the limelight for more personal reasons than professional ones. Admitting that his marriage to Sshura Khan has made him more pleasant and genial around the paparazzi, he added that this pap culture has boomed very recently and wasn’t there 10-15 years ago. He admitted that initially, he was a little apprehensive of the paparazzi, thinking that they would get hold of him when he was in his personal space. “I wouldn’t say that I was averse to them, but I wasn’t affable either unless I was having a good day,” he shares.

Arbaaz Khan further added that he has accepted that the paparazzi is a part of the territory, and it is something that actors cannot escape. Hence, he feels that it is better to embrace it and be nice to them. He also expressed that, irrespective of whether they like it or not, paparazzi are always going to be there. “So, it’s better to project a more affable and nicer image than be very standoffish, which makes you appear rude, which you may not even intend to. It is better that such things don’t get conveyed,” said the actor.

Arbaaz Khan further reveals that he always looks at the silver lining in this case. He admits that he would rather smile, greet the paparazzi, and give them a few moments, as that will make them happy. He also stated that this is their means of livelihood. “We need to understand that if we get clicked by them, it will help build our own image and pump up our popularity. It’s better to look at it this way and move on. I don’t look forward to it but have learned to accept it. And now that I’ve accepted it, I try to enjoy it as well,” concluded the actor.

Arbaaz Khan feeds wife Sshura Khan at Iftaar dinner

It was only yesterday that Arbaaz Khan along with his wife Sshura Khan arrived at Mohammad Ali Road to enjoy Iftaar dinner. These two often make heads turn with their sizzling chemistry and lovely public appearance. For the casual outing, the Dabangg actor went with an acid-washed blue shirt and a pair of denims. As for his wife, she looked pretty in her mustard yellow and white salwar suit.

In the clip that’s now going viral, the husband very cutely fed his wife a piece of his sandwich and then ate the entire thing himself. They also engaged in fun conversations with other guests at the table, including actress Ridhima Pandit. Arbaaz also proved that he is a protective husband, as he held his wife close and made sure she was safe amidst the huge crowd at the venue.

Check it out:

