Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan to make his Bollywood debut soon? Actor says ‘He is going to…’

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan Khan, has been hosting his own chat show. Recently, Arbaaz shared his thoughts on Arhaan's potential acting debut, noting that he may need a year or two to feel fully prepared to make the leap.

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Arbaaz Khan discussed his son Arhaan Khan's future in the industry. He mentioned that Arhaan is still young and focusing on personal growth.

The actor expressed optimism that his son will take a year or two to prepare before making his acting debut and said, "Hopefully, he will take a year or two before he feels ready to take the plunge. I am sure he is going to be coming as an actor before he takes on anything else."

In a previous interview with Grazia India, Malaika Arora discussed her parenting style with son Arhaan, describing herself as a strict yet supportive mother. She emphasized that while she isn't a hovering parent, she believes in maintaining a balance between being a parent and a friend.

Arhaan knows he can approach her about anything, as she aims to create a non-intrusive support system. Malaika described herself as fun and laid-back, but made it clear that she is serious about her role as a parent.

During her appearance on Arhaan Khan's talk show Dumb Biryani, the actress shared her observations about her son's resemblance to his father, Arbaaz Khan. The conversation sparked when Arhaan playfully inquired about the traits he inherited from his dad that she appreciates or finds challenging.

Malaika noted that Arhaan's mannerisms mirror those of Arbaaz, pointing out the striking similarities in their behaviors, such as scratching their ears and heads. She remarked that while these traits might not be the most appealing, they reflect Arbaaz's character. She also highlighted that Arhaan possesses his father's fairness and clarity in judgment, traits that define Arbaaz's personality.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years before their divorce in 2017. After their split, Arbaaz wed makeup artist Sshura Khan last year, while Malaika was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, which ended.

