Are Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma getting married? Lovebirds start house hunting; Reports

Star couple and actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have become one of the most admired duos in the industry. As per recent reports, they are set to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot soon. The couple is also reportedly searching for their dream home as they prepare for this exciting new chapter in their lives.

Recent insider reports regarding Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay indicate that the couple might just have started their wedding preparations for the upcoming year. They have yet to make a public acknowledgement of this, but reports are rife that they are getting serious about taking their relationship to the next level.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are reportedly planning to tie the knot in 2025, according to a report from 123Telugu. The couple is said to be looking for a luxurious apartment to settle into after their wedding.

Although there has been no official confirmation from them, the news has stirred excitement among fans and the industry alike. With the buzz growing, everyone is eagerly awaiting an official announcement about their big day and the next steps in their relationship.

The lovebirds confirmed their relationship around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, their first collaboration. Recently, while speaking with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, the Jaane Jaan actor opened up on his bond with Tamannaah.

Advertisement

He revealed that while they are not secretive about their relationship, they still keep many personal moments private. He admitted to having over 5,000 photos of the couple together, but they are not shared on social media, as they are meant to be cherished between just the two of them.

Vijay expressed that hiding a relationship requires too much effort, such as avoiding outings together or preventing friends from capturing moments. He emphasized that he didn’t want to feel restricted or caged by societal expectations. Despite their relationship being public, he shared that many aspects of their lives remain private.

Addressing the topic of his relationship potentially overshadowing his professional work, he acknowledged the public's fascination with personal lives in today’s world. However, Vijay Varma noted that once his work is out, the appreciation for his performances makes it worthwhile, despite the focus on his personal life.

ALSO READ: Love Birds Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia paint the town red as they got out together hand in hand; WATCH