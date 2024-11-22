Deepika Padukone vs Tamannaah Bhatia fashion face-off: Who styled Gauri & Nainika floral dress better?

Bollywood starlets Deepika Padukone and Tamannaah Bhatia are not only brilliant actors but also have impeccable fashion sense. Recently, we saw both stunners in the same floral Gauri & Nainika designer gown, which sparked a fashion face-off.

Let us take a detailed view of how they both accessorized this striking outfit and figure out who wore it the best!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was spotted at Pathaan's success party in a very striking floral ensemble by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. Her dress featured a billowy silhouette adorned with floral motifs all over, making her dress one of a kind.

The scoop neck and back design of the dress provided a minimalist touch and gave contrast to the bold floral print. For that dash of glamor, Deepika Padukone paired the dress with sleek bow-back heels from Aquazurra, topping it all off with a sophisticated touch.

She kept her accessories elegant and wore a gorgeous pair of emerald, green earrings that really complemented the color palette of her ensemble. Deepika's makeup was minimal with glowing skin, soft eyes, and nude lip, allowing the outfit to take center stage. Her hair was slick back which complemented the look.

This floral dress epitomizes how Deepika can easily mix bold fashion with minimalistic elements, making her one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for Gauri and Nainika as well, albeit with a bolder twist. Compared to Deepika's subtle floral design, Tamannaah's dress featured a multi-colored bold print which was attention-grabbing. She paired it with chunky golden earrings, velvet heels, and a neat bun. The rosy make-up she sported had a glossy finish to it and completed her look with finesse.

On the one hand, Deepika maintained a simple and classy look, and on the other hand, Tamannaah went all out with glamor and drama. The two actresses wore the same Gauri and Nainika floral dress, and both looked beautiful, but the styling was completely different. Deepika’s dress was more subtle in comparison to the glam and bold approach of Tamannaah.

As for Deepika, she played it cool and classy, whereas, with the help of some accessories and makeup, Tamannaah spiced it up a little. As for us, we can’t pick a winner on who wore it best but do let us know what you think.

