9 movies like Lust Stories 2 that dive into modern relationships and complexities

In contemporary Indian cinema, movies like Lust Stories 2 have carved a niche for themselves by daring to explore the complexities of human lives and desires. These anthologies, often featuring multiple short stories, delve into the intimate lives of individuals, couples, and families, offering a candid exploration of love, lust, and the gray areas between.

The genre, while often labeled as adult, transcends the superficiality of explicit content. It delves into the psychological, emotional, and societal implications of desire, challenging societal norms and taboos. Check out some movies like Lust Stories 2 here!

9 movies like Lust Stories 2 that leave you thinking about modern-day love stories

1. Guilty

Cast: Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan, Gurfateh Pirzada, Fahad Ali, Chayan Chopra, Gopal Dutt

IMDb Rating: 5.4.10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Netflix

In the list of movies like Lust Stories 2 on Netflix, Guilty is an Indian thriller revolving around a college heartthrob, VJ, accused of rape by a less popular student, Tanu. His girlfriend, Nanki, navigates conflicting versions of the story, seeking the truth. Kiara Advani portrays Nanki, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor plays Tanu, and Gurfateh Pirzada is seen as VJ. The film explores themes of consent, victim blaming, and the complexities of relationships.

2. Gehraaiyan

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Gehraiyaan is a contemporary drama exploring complex relationships and desires. Deepika Padukone portrays Alisha, trapped in a stagnant relationship with her fiancé, Zain (Dhairya Karwa). Her life takes a dramatic turn when she embarks on a passionate affair with her cousin's boyfriend, Karan (Siddhant Chaturvedi). Ananya Panday plays Tia, Karan's fiancée. The film delves into themes of infidelity, vulnerability, and the pursuit of personal happiness.

3. Monica, O My Darling

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Akansha Ranjan, Zayn Khan, Radhika Apte, Sukant Goel

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Netflix

In the list of movies like Lust Stories 2 on Netflix, Monica, O My Darling is a darkly comedic crime thriller that follows Jayant, a robotics expert, entangled in a murder plot with his alluring lover, Monica. Rajkummar Rao plays the ambitious Jayant, while Huma Qureshi shines as the enigmatic Monica.

The film takes unexpected twists as Jayant's world unravels, revealing a complex web of deceit and danger. Radhika Apte plays a determined police officer investigating the case.

4. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Thriller

Release Year: 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is a thrilling sequel that picks up where the first film left off. Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey) are on the run from the police when they seek help from a mysterious admirer. The story unfolds with unexpected twists, as the couple navigates danger and deception. Sunny Kaushal joins the cast, adding another layer of complexity to the already intriguing plot.

5. Hate Story

Cast: Paoli Dam, Gulshan Devaiah, Nikhil Dwivedi, Bhairavi Goswami, Joy Sengupta, Mohan Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Erotic

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: YouTube

Hate Story is a provocative erotic thriller that explores themes of betrayal and revenge. Paoli Dam portrays Kavya, a journalist whose life takes a dark turn when she crosses paths with the powerful Siddharth, played by Gulshan Devaiah. Their relationship becomes a dangerous game of manipulation as Kavya seeks retribution for a horrific act. Nikhil Dwivedi plays Vicky, Kavya's loyal friend.

6. Thank You For Coming

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Shibani Bedi

IMDb Rating: 4.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

Thank You For Coming is a bold and candid comedy-drama exploring the complexities of female sexuality and friendship. Bhumi Pednekar plays Kanika, a woman navigating her thirties and the pressures of societal expectations. Surrounded by her supportive friends, Pallavi (Shehnaaz Gill), Tina (Dolly Singh), and Jaya (Kusha Kapila).

Kanika embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. The film tackles topics like female pleasure, relationships, and body positivity with humor and honesty.

7. Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, Kalp Shah, Kubbra Sait

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Netflix

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a bold exploration of female desires and aspirations set against the backdrop of suburban Delhi. Bhumi Pednekar plays Dolly, a stifled housewife seeking a spark in her monotonous life. Konkona Sen Sharma portrays her free-spirited cousin, Kitty, navigating the complexities of city life. Together, they challenge societal norms and embark on a journey of self-discovery, exploring their sexuality and independence.

8. Lipstick Under My Burkha

Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ahana Kumar, Vikrant Massey, Shashank Arora

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: YouTube

Lipstick Under My Burkha is a bold and provocative Indian drama that delves into the secret lives of four women from different walks of life. The film explores their desires, aspirations, and struggles against societal constraints. Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra, and Plabita Borthakur deliver powerful performances as the protagonists, challenging stereotypes and advocating for women's freedom.

9. Ajeeb Daastaans

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jaideep Ahlawat

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology film exploring complex human relationships. The first story features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Jaideep Ahlawat as a married couple facing infidelity. The second tale stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Abhishek Banerjee as a mismatched couple dealing with societal pressures.

The third story showcases Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari as sisters navigating a complicated family dynamic. The final segment features Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul as a middle-aged couple grappling with unexpected desires.

So, from the above-mentioned movies like Lust Stories 2, tell us which one is your favorite.

