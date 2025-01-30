Are Triptii Dimri and rumored beau Sam Merchant celebrating his birthday together in Maldives? Don’t miss actress’ heartwarming wish

Rumors about Triptii Dimri being in a relationship with businessman Sam Merchant have been doing the rounds for quite some time. The duo recently fueled these speculations as the actress sent a heartwarming wish to her rumored beau on his birthday. Their recent pictures and videos taken at the same location in the Maldives also suggest that they are celebrating together.

On January 29, 2025, Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram Stories and shared a scenic view from the balcony of her hotel room in the Maldives. Sam Merchant also posted a story of the same place and tagged the same hotel. They even shared some glimpses from their dinner during which they enjoyed a performance.

Check out Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant’s stories from the Maldives:

Today, January 30, 2025, Triptii shared a collage of pictures on the special occasion of Sam Merchant’s birthday. One was a selfie in which the rumored couple posed together. Triptii had her arm leaning on Sam’s shoulder, and they wore similar sunglasses. There were some solo pictures of Sam as well.

The Animal actress wrote, “Happy birthday @sam_merchant (pink heart emoji) wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you.”

Have a look at Triptii’s wish:

Triptii Dimri rang in the new year 2025 during a vacation in Europe. She posted some stunning glimpses from her Finland and Sweden getaway on her Instagram. Interestingly, Sam Merchant also shared pictures from similar locations around the same time. Fans were quick to conclude that they were spending some quality time together.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri is set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming movie in which she will be sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor. Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda are also part of the cast. The film with the underworld backdrop kicked off shooting on January 6. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

Triptii also has Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi in her lineup. The romantic drama is directed by Shazia Iqbal.