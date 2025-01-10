Triptii Dimri reveals if she would date an actor amid relationship rumors with businessman Sam Merchant: ‘Agar ek insaan…’

Animal fame Triptii Dimri has been rumored to be dating businessman Sam Merchant for quite some time. They have been spotted at similar times during outings and their pictures together have also gone viral on the internet. Amid the ongoing speculations, Triptii revealed whether she would date an actor. She said that she wouldn’t since the acting job would keep them both busy.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Triptii Dimri was asked if she would date an actor. In response, the actress answered that she didn’t think she would. She called an actor’s life very busy. Triptii said, “Agar ek insaan itna busy hai toh ek ka toh thoda flexible job hona chahiye (If one person is so busy then the other should have a somewhat flexible job), so that there are times when you can actually meet.”

Triptii further emphasized that the acting job was extremely demanding and a lot of her energy went into that.

When asked if she would be worried that her partner would flirt with other actresses, Triptii said, “Of course.” The Bad Newz actress concluded by saying that she didn’t think she had it in her to date an actor.

Triptii Dimri recently celebrated the start of the new year during a trip to Europe. She posted some stunning glimpses from her Finland and Sweden getaway on her Instagram. Interestingly, Sam Merchant also shared pictures from similar locations around the same time. This led the fans to believe that they were vacationing together.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri was last seen in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan. She is set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming movie co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

