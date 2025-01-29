Loveyapa actress Khushi Kapoor reveals Janhvi Kapoor is part of group with her stylist: 'She’ll see my pictures and...'

Sisters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have one of the most adorable bonds in the industry. They never fail to express their love and support for each other. Khushi recently revealed that Janhvi is a part of the group with her stylist. The Loveyapa actress said that her sister would check her pictures and decide her looks.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Khushi Kapoor shared that she and Janhvi Kapoor have always been interested in fashion. She revealed that the Uljah actress is in her group with her stylist. Khushi said that they decide on their looks together. Talking about how Janhvi approves her outfits, she stated, “She’ll see my pictures and she’ll say, ‘No, this shoe is not looking good with this outfit; change this; I like this…’”

Khushi added, “She has full approval over everything that I wear, do, or say.” She mentioned that her sister is constantly there to cheer for her.

In an earlier interview with Varinder Chawla’s team, Khushi Kapoor opened up about competing with Janhvi Kapoor in the industry. She shared that there was no such competition between them. She revealed that it was a ‘foreign’ thought to the both of them.

Talking about a scenario in which they were up for the same project, Khushi said she would consider it a win if Janhvi got the film over her. She stated that her sister would also think the same. The Archies actress added that she didn’t think there could be another way to look at it.

Khushi Kapoor has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Loveyapa. In the romantic comedy, she stars opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. Both of them are making their big screen debut with this Advait Chandan directorial. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her movie Param Sundari in Kerala with Sidharth Malhotra. The rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan is also part of her lineup. SSKTK’s theatrical release is set for April 18, 2025.