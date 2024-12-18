Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s Arjun Ustara with Vishal Bhardwaj to go on floors; makers announce release date

In September 2024, it was announced that the actor-director duo Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj were reuniting for a film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Triptii Dimri also joined the cast. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the movie, tentatively titled Arjun Ustara, is set to go on floors from January 6, 2025. The makers have now confirmed the same and also unveiled the release date as December 5 in the same year.

Today, December 18, 2024, the social media handles of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the production house of the upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj movie, officially announced interesting details.

The note read, “#SajidNadiadwala presents a @vishalrbhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025. Film releasing on 5th December 2025.” Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda have joined the cast, as they were also tagged in the post.

Fans were excited about the cast and expressed their anticipation in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Power pack star cast,” while another wrote, “Excellent cast, all the best.” A user exclaimed, “Can’t wait to see Shahid on screen,” and many others left fire emojis.

The movie is tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. The makers are currently toying with the idea of naming the film either Arjun Ustara or Evil.

Yesterday, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and shared that he had started the preparation for his next project. He said, “Prep time... Naya saal naya maal... (New year, new stuff) Next character, next film: What can I do that I haven't before... lost in the woods...”

Teasing his new character after wrapping up Deva, Shahid continued, “But you can't be original if you aren't ready to be lost... DEVA was dark and menacing yet vulnerable and noble... Who will this new guy be... No friggin clue so far... But what a joy to discover yet again what lies within...” He added, “Sliding into the edgy, nasty gangster 90s.”

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that the makers are planning to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the post-Independence era.

