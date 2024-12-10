Arjun Kapoor admits last 5 years have been difficult for him: ‘Have believed there is love…’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently garnered widespread praise for his role in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, with his performance being lauded across the country. In a candid conversation, Arjun reflected on the challenges of the past five years, admitting it had been a tough journey. He shared that it feels truly rewarding when good things come his way, expressing his belief that love and support are always there for him.

In a recent interview with Masala, Arjun Kapoor shared his belief that love and support exist for him, both from fans and the industry. “I have believed that there is love out there for me. There are people who want to cheer for me and want to support me,” he said.

The Singham Again actor emphasized that he feels cheered on by the paying audience, as well as by the media and his peers in the industry. He also mentioned that the surge of goodwill and excitement might stem from the idea of 'good prevailing over evil'.

He believes that there are enough good people in the world supporting him. Reflecting on his journey, Arjun admitted that the past few years, particularly the last five, have been challenging for him. He said, “The last couple of years or even the last five years have been difficult for me.”

Arjun went on to say that despite the challenges, he has always taken things in stride and never questioned the feedback or criticism. It feels truly rewarding when something positive happens, especially when it’s met with an extra wave of support from various sections of society, audiences, the media, and his peers in the industry.

Advertisement

The actor said, “It feels really nice when something good happens and there’s an extra surge of happiness from certain sections of society, audiences, media, and fraternity.”

Arjun Kapoor expressed that if you consistently focus on your work and remain a good person, there is a payoff, as those who believe in you and support you will eventually speak up and celebrate your success. He acknowledged the surge of goodwill and energy he's received, noting that it's something he's earned over the past 10–12 years.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. The comedy sequel, also starring Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, is set to begin filming in December 2024 and is scheduled for release in 2025, marking the 20th anniversary of the original. The 2005 film No Entry featured Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor in leading roles.

ALSO READ: Singham Again actor Arjun Kapoor defends trend of franchises in Bollywood; 'We shouldn't be apologetic about...'