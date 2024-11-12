EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor opens up about saying NO to films and seeking therapy in his bad phase; Clarifies that he was not 'struggling'

Arjun Kapoor was recently seen essaying the role of Danger Lanka in the movie Singham Again. He was praised by the audience for his menacing performance. The cop-actioner is doing quite well at the box office. Following the release of Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his, where he spoke in length about the bad phase he was going through and how he dealt with it.

Arjun Kapoor Talks About Rejecting Films And Seeking Therapy

In the exclusive Pinkvilla interview, when Arjun Kapoor was asked to speak about the movies he rejected, he said, "After 12 years, I think you've earned that much that you can afford to say no when you are not feeling comfortable of confident about it. I definitely wanted to work but I didn't want to make the mistakes by being desperate to keep myself busy. I have done that in the past when I was just signing films to keep myself busy. It is tough to say no because you want to be on a set. You do want to work. You want to be engaged. You don't want to be sitting at home and overthinking. When you are going through a phase, you don't want your mind to affect you."

He continued, "I started doing therapy and somewhere I realised that I have to start loving myself again. I need to start taking care of myself again. And sometimes going outwards is not the answer. You have to go inwards. Sometimes, when you go on a filmset and you are roaming around and living, you are looking for external validation. I needed to go into myself. I really wanted to know why there are so many things I haven't dealt with, whether it is loss or rejection or not wanting to deal with things."

Arjun Kapoor Says That Rejecting Films In The Bad Phase Of His Life Wasn't Particularly Bad

Arjun Kapoor elaborated on why he feels he couldn't do a few film he was offered. "I think me saying no to whatever I did at that point in time, I wouldn't have been able to do justice to any of them, anyway. It was good that I didn't do those films because I needed to first take care of myself; To be in a better position to also understand that what inspires me to say yes to a film. You are in this industry, defined by the choices. Even if you are offered 20 good films in a year, you can only do two. Your no's and yes'es define you. I was not in a position to take good decisions. I was handicapped my own personal chaos. The films I didn't do, was destiny. And I am sure it was good for the film too because I wouldn't be the actor they would expect me to be. And I wouldn't have brought my 100 percent because I was dealing with too much", he clarified.

Watch the Exclusive Pinkvilla Interview Featuring Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor Asks Not To Equate His Low Phase To 'Struggling'

The host Himesh Mankad referred to Arjun Kapoor's low phase as a struggle. Being very well aware of the privileged background that he has come from, Arjun corrected him and said, "It was a phase. Don't call it a struggle. I wasn't struggling. I don't like to use it frivolously because it becomes like a comparitive study. It wasn't the best time. Failure is part of life. You can't hide from it. You have to accept it."

Arjun Kapoor Talks About Having Seen Highs And Lows Within His Extended Family

"I have grown up in this industry so I have seen ups and downs. I have had two uncles; I have had my father see highs and lows. So somewhere, I never took my success too seriously and I never believed that failure is the end-all and be-all. It takes time to rise out of it. Now since I have done it, I don't want to think how I did it. It was a tough time but everyone has tough times", the Ishaqzaade actor said.

Arjun Kapoor Shares How Failures Helped Him

Talking about the realisation of taking things for granted in the past, when he was going through his share of failures, the Gunday actor said, "I started working on myself. Repeated failures made me realise I took certain things for granted. Maybe I miscalculated this profession slightly that now I have settled and I'll keep getting good work."

"Failures also give you a lot of clues. I wasn't looking my best at that point of time. I can't blame anyone but I had to figure out a way of how to combat all this. It became a life lesson where you learn out of it. Of course you have your friends and family. But I am a very practical person and I start thinking myself. I was not hating on others for my failures. I got to a solution by dealing with my failures", he answered.

Singham Again In Theatres

