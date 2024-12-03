Singham Again Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's cop universe film ends theatrical run at Rs 367 crore; emerging Semi-Hit

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is ending its global theatrical run at Rs 367 crore, emerging as a semi-hit venture at the box office. Details inside. 

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. 

Singham Again set to wrap up its global theatrical run at Rs 367 crore 

Opened to mixed word-of-mouth, the mass cop actioner has completed one month at the box office. The movie will stay at the cinemas for a couple of days until Pushpa 2 arrives this weekend. It is ending its theatrical run at Rs 367 crore gross worldwide. 

A major chunk of which came from the Indian markets, contributing over 52% of the total theatrical business. To put it straight, Singham Again collected around Rs 240 crore net (Rs 289 crore gross) in India in its full run, while overseas locations contributed around USD 9.25 million (Rs 78 crore gross). 

Singham Again emerges a semi-hit venture 

Mounted on a budget of Rs 340 crore, including print and publicity, the movie cracked over a good non-theatrical deal of Rs 200 crore, helping it to secure a break-even state. Singham Again is a no-loss, no-profit venture, as the movie performed well overseas, and the global gross collection emerged as the all-time highest for Ajay Devgn. It ended up bagging a semi-hit verdict at the box office. 

Though a better reception was expected from Singham Again, however, this is a decent figure considering a major clash scenario against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Week-Wise Net India Collections Of Singham Again 

Week Singham Again
Week 1 Rs 163.75 crore
Week 2 Rs 47.75 crore
Week 3 Rs 16.10 crore
Week 4 Rs 6.35 crore
Day 29 Rs 1.30 crore
Day 30 Rs 1.17 crore
Day 31 Rs 1.65 crore
Total  Rs 238.05 crore
Expected Final Rs 240 crore net

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

