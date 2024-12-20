Vikrant Massey admits he couldn't spend much time with wife and son because of work; 'biwi ke saath honeymoon pe nahi jaa paaye...'

Vikrant Massey's post about recalibration earlier this year took over the internet. Soon after the post was shared, several internet users mistook it as a retirement post. Recently, the 12th Fail actor revealed that the decision was driven by his desire to spend time with his family. He went on to admit that he couldn't go on his honeymoon with his wife because of his work commitments.

During a recent conversation with Fever FM, Vikrant Massey addressed his recalibration post and stated that many people couldn't understand his post, which he wanted to write concisely. The actor emphasized his choice to be in front of the camera irrespective of the platform— TV, OTT, or cinema. He also noted the unexpected love he got for 12th Fail, Sector 36, and The Sabarmati Report.

Nevertheless, further addressing his decision to take a hiatus, Vikrant stated that it was important for him as the work was getting physically and mentally exhausting. The 12th Fail actor admitted to having a feeling of doing repetitive stuff. He stressed on the standards of good being so low that whatever, according to him, is average or below average, people find it good, which wasn't good for him in the long run.

“I want to act for as long as I can. I want to keep that creative thing within me alive. Isiliye maine socha ki (thus, I thought) this is the right time for me,” he said.

Advertisement

Talking about its significance in his personal life, he added, “Shaadi ki, biwi ke saath honeymoon pe nahi jaa paaye. Uske saath 3 mahine se zyaada baith nahi paaye. Beta hua, ‘papa’ mere peeth peeche usne kaha, chalna mere peeche shuru kiya, uske daant aaye main dekh nahi paaya (I got married but couldn’t go to honeymoon and sit with my wife for more than 3 months. I had my son who started saying ‘papa,’ walk and had his teeth behind my back).”

He admitted having seen his son grow up over the phone, which made him realize that life will continue. However, he needs to spend more time with his family, travel, read, and rest. He does not want to burn himself out, and he assured that he is not leaving acting.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and Mallika Sherawat bonding over candid chats and laughs is the most unexpected meeting of 2024