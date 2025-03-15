Yo Yo Honey Singh Birthday: 5 iconic collabs of singer that took Bollywood by storm; Lungi Dance with Shah Rukh Khan to Party All Night with Akshay Kumar

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most popular artists in India. He has entertained the audience with his songs over the years. Apart from his albums and singles, he has also created many tracks for films featuring popular Bollywood actors. Today, March 15, 2025, on the special occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at Honey Singh’s iconic collabs that took the industry by storm.

1. Lungi Dance with Shah Rukh Khan

Lungi Dance is a fun song from the 2013 movie Chennai Express. It is a tribute to the actor Rajinikanth. The track is composed and sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The music video features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone flaunting their moves. The singer himself also appears in the video and shows his style in a lungi.

2. Party All Night with Akshay Kumar

Another popular Honey Singh track is Party All Night from the film Boss (2013). As the name suggests, it is a party anthem. Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha set the dance floor on fire in the music video. Singh also features in the video, and his camaraderie with Akshay is extremely fun to watch.

3. Yaar Naa Miley with Salman Khan

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song Yaar Naa Miley with Salman Khan is also a chartbuster. He sang it with Jasmine Sandlas for the 2014 action comedy film Kick. Salman dances in the music video with Nargis Fakhri, and it has a unique vibe due to the devil setup.

Advertisement

4. High Heels Te Nachchhe with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Meet Bros and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s High Heels Te Nachchhe is from the movie Ki & Ka, which was released in 2016. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The duo is seen grooving to the peppy number in the music video. Honey Singh shows off his rapping skills in the song sung by Meet Bros featuring Jaz Dhami and Aditi Singh Sharma.

5. Aata Majhi Satakli with Ajay Devgn

Aata Majhi Satakli is from Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 2014 action drama Singham Returns. Composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, it is sung by him, Mamta Sharma, and Nitu Choudhry. The birthday boy’s appearance in the music video is full of swag.