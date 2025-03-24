Raid 2 OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh’s crime thriller after its theatrical run

Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 movie Raid. Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh are gearing up for the big-screen release of the crime thriller in May 2025. It has now been learned where the viewers will be able to watch the film after its theatrical run. Raid 2 will have its OTT release on Netflix.

According to the newly released poster of Raid 2, the movie’s streaming partner is Netflix. If anyone misses the film in theaters, they’ll be able to experience it on OTT for the first time. Or they’ll be able to enjoy the story again from the comfort of their homes. However, it should be noted that the digital release date of the movie has not been revealed yet.

Today, March 24, 2025, the makers of Raid 2 released the first-look poster of Ajay Devgn. He is set to reprise his role as IRS Amay Patnaik. The caption of the poster read, “Naya Shehar. Nayi File. Aur Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid (New city. New file. And a new raid by Amay Patnaik). #Raid2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025.”

Last week, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the first teaser of the Ajay Devgn-led film will be screened alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar. A source close to the development stated, “While a digital launch will take place towards the end of next week, audiences will get to see it on the big screen from March 30.”

In Raid 2, Vaani Kapoor will be seen in a pivotal role while Riteish Deshmukh will portray the antagonist. In a previous exclusive report, Pinkvilla teased the face-off between Ajay and Riteish. A source disclosed, “It is going to be a treat for the audience, as it has been a while since two powerhouses of talent indulged in a hero vs villain battle.”

The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Mark your calendars for its theatrical release on May 1, 2025.