EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to screen Raid 2 teaser with Salman Khan’s Sikandar this Eid; Digital drop soon

In 2018, Ajay Devgn and Rajkumar Gupta teamed up for the first time on Raid, which went ahead to emerge a winner at the box office with collections around the Rs 100 crore mark in India. The film won critical appreciation too, and the success empowered the makers to find another true story, to take forward Raid as a franchise. After years of research, they locked a plot and announced Raid 2 in 2024 with Ajay Devgn in the lead. Soon after, Riteish Deshmukh was cast as the antagonist, which created right intrigue among the audience and industry folks.

As the film is set to hit the big screen on May 1, 2025, Pinkvilla has an exclusive and exciting update on Raid 2 for all our readers. According to sources close to the development, the first teaser of Raid 2 will drop digitally towards the end of next week and then be screened on the big screen all across the multiplexes with the Eid 2025 release, Sikandar starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. “Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat, and Bhushan Kumar are reaching out directly to the audience with the communication of being the next big-ticket releases for the big screen. Being a quintessential Hero vs Villain story, the makers are aiming to reach out to the least common denominator,” revealed a source.

The source further added that Kumar Mangat, Bhushan Kumar, and Ajay Devgn have already struck a lucrative deal with the multiplex owners, and will also be sending the KDM of the teaser to single-screen owners, to screen the same as per their will. “While a digital launch will take place towards the end of next week, audiences will get to see it on the big screen from March 30,” the source added.

Raid 2 is a face-off between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, and is set to hit the big screen on May 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.