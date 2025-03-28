Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn aka Amay Patnaik plots ‘poori Mahabharat’ against unruly Riteish Deshmukh’s Dada Bhai; don’t miss Saurabh Shukla, Vaani Kapoor

Ajay Devgn is all set to reprise his role of Amay Patnaik in the highly anticipated Raid 2. The sequel to the 2018-released film, Raid, saw Devgn in the role of Senior Income Tax officer. And now, the makers are all set to charm fans with its second installment; the teaser of the gripping story was unveiled just a while back. Don't miss Riteish Deshmukh, Saurabh Shukla, and Vaani Kapoor adding drama to the plot.

On March 28, 2025, the teaser of Raid 2 was dropped across all social media platforms. Clocking at 1:06 minutes, the teaser begins with Saurabh Shukla’s Rameshwar Singh being in jail, narrating his story. He wonders about the 75th raid of Ajay Devgn's Patnaik, and next we see him raiding the house of a powerful politician, Dada Bhai played by Riteish Deshmukh.

The small teaser is enough to promise an intense tension in the film with powerful dialogues. "Yeh Pandav kab se chakravyuh rachne lage?" asks Deshmukh, and Ajay Devgn’s character drops a savage response with a smile, "Maine kab kaha main Pandav hoon, main to poori Mahabharat hoon." In addition to this, we also get to see a small glimpse of Vaani Kapoor.

There is a quick montage of some action, gold, and a lot of money. The teaser concludes with the film's release date— May 1. This time, the stakes are even higher, and the on-screen rivalry between Deshmukh and Devgn’s character promises all things entertainment with a mix of action and suspense.

Advertisement

Sharing the teaser, Devgn wrote on social media, "74th Raid, 4200 Crores. Iss baar baazi hogi sabse badi!"

Official teaser of Raid

Soon after the teaser debuted on social media, fans expressed their excitement to watch the serious tension between Ajay and Riteish's characters.

Interestingly, Riteish Deshmukh’s negative avatar after the 2014-released Ek Villain will be a delight to watch.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 features jay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak and, Amit Sial in the key roles. Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, the film is a produced by Panorama Studios. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.