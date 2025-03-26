THROWBACK: When Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa had a hilarious reply after actress said ‘I pray you have a daughter like yourself’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are among the coolest parents in Bollywood. They have two kids—Nysa and Yug. It should come as no surprise that their daughter is already inheriting a great sense of humor from her mother.

In an earlier interview, the actress shared a hilarious reaction from Nysa after expressing her wish for her daughter to have a child like herself.

While speaking with Instant Bollywood in 2023, Kajol revealed that her mother, veteran actress Tanuja , would often tell her that she hoped she would have a daughter just like herself.

The actress candidly recalled saying the same thing to Nysa, telling her, "Jab tum maa banogi, tab pata chalega" (When you become a mother, then you will understand).

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress added, "I told the same to my daughter, Nysa, that I really hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself. To this, she told me, 'No, I'm having sons because I don't think I can handle a daughter like me'. I was like, well now you know Nysa, now you know."

In another conversation last year at Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actress also talked about her social media posts and mentioned that she doesn't discuss them with her kids, Nysa and Yug. She remarked that she has accepted the fact that her kids will never get her sense of humor.

“My daughter got fed up and told me, ‘I just don’t get it. I don’t understand what you’re putting up on Instagram.’ So, I said, ‘Okay, then I’ll put up whatever I want!,’” she had said.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in the year 1999 and welcomed their kids, Nysa and Yug, in 2003 and 2010 respectively.

On the professional front, Kajol will be next seen in mythological horror, Maa. The first look poster of the film was released earlier this month.

Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, it is about the timeless battle between good and evil. Set to release on June 27, 2025, the film also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in important roles.