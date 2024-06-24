Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's Ae Dil Zara OUT: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar's song will tug your heartstrings

The countdown to the highly anticipated release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has begun. The film is bringing back the popular on-screen pairing of Ajay Devgn and Tabu along with the young talents of Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. The trailer and the first song have already been released ahead of the movie hitting the big screen on July 5.

Now, the second track from the music album has been unveiled. Ae Dil Zara is a beautiful love song which promises to tug at your heartstrings.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar’s song Ae Dil Zara from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha released

Today, June 24, the makers of the upcoming movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha shared the second song of the film across social media platforms. Titled Ae Dil Zara, it is the composition of the Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir, while vocals are by Sunidhi Chauhan, Jubin Nautiyal, Amala Chebolu, and Rishabh Chaturvedi.

The song is picturized on the lead couple Ajay Devgn and Tabu as well as Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar who play their younger versions. The chemistry of both the duos shines immensely. Shantanu and Saiee display their longing and fear of separation while Ajay and Tabu showcase their emotions on meeting after so long.

Watch the song's music video here!

Fan reactions to song Ae Dil Zara from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

After the song was released, fans flocked to the comments section under the music video on YouTube and showcased their appreciation in the comments section. Talking about singer Sunidhi Chauhan, one person said, “Sunidhi Chauhan after long time…” while another user complimented the combination of “Ajay Devgan + Jubin Nautiyal= Boom.”

A netizen praised, “Every line is giving goosebumps magic of muntashir writing,” while one comment predicted, “This song will be a cult classic.”

A fan expressed, “Shantanu this a dream come true.. always wanted a jubin nautiyal song on Shantanu.” Many people called the song “Amazing” and “Beautiful” and a comment stated, “This looks like a proper OG love song.” Others used red hearts and fire emojis to convey their love for the song.

More about Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar’s film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. According to the trailer of the film, it follows the story of Krishna and Vasudha. The audience will get to see how their journey will unfold and if their love will survive even after a separation of 22 years.

Previously, the song Tuu from the soundtrack was released. The romantic melody is also composed by MM Keeravani with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The track has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Javed Ali. Tuu also captures the chemistry of Ajay and Tabu and the innocence of Shantanu and Saiee’s love.

Presented by NH Studioz, AMKDT is a Friday Filmworks production. Produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia, it is directed by Neeraj Pandey. Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of AMKDT on July 5, 2024.

