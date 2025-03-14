Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 4 new movies to watch on Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 and JioHotstar; Be Happy to Azaad

The extended weekend is here! This one is surely going to be special for all of you after the joyous celebration of Holi. Carrying forward the fervor, we're back with a list of Hindi OTT releases this week. If you plan to relax and enjoy movies and shows in the comfort of your home, check out the list!

1. Be Happy

Release Date: March 14, 2025

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Be Happy features Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi and Inayat Verma in the lead roles. It narrates the story of a single father who goes to extreme lengths to fulfill his daughter’s dream of participating in a dance reality show.

2. Azaad

Release Date: March 14, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Nearly three months after its theatrical release, Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s debut film, Azaad, is available for streaming. The period drama presents an amalgamation of dance, drama, action, and emotions. It shows Aaman’s character joining his role model Ajay on his journey, while Rasha adds to the drama belonging to a royal family.

3. Vanvaas

Release Date: March 14, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma’s Vanvaas is another film that is now available on the digital platform. Directed by Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, the heart-touching film narrates the story of an elderly widower who is diagnosed with dementia. After his decision of donating his house to a trust, his children conspire to abandon him in Varanasi. Meanwhile, he meets a stranger who cares for him and decides to reunite him with his family.

4. Aachari Baa

Release Date: March 14, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Neena Gupta is back to delight her fans with a slice-of-life family drama that narrates the story of an elderly woman who enjoys her passion for making homemade pickles. Things take an unexpected turn when her son invites her to his home in Mumbai after years of waiting. However, it is later she realizes that she wasn’t invited for family time but to dog sit their pet while the family heads off for a trip.

Which one of these are you planning to watch?