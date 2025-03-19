Esha Deol admits feeling ‘weird’ when she was linked to Ajay Devgn; ‘I share a very different...’

Esha Deol is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Vikram Bhatt. She will be returning to the silver screen after 14 years and is actively participating in promotional interviews, making interesting revelations.

In a recent conversation with The Quint, Esha Deol was asked about the weirdest rumor she had heard about herself back in the day. In response, she quickly pointed out, "I was linked to a lot of my co-stars back then. Some may have been true, but many were not."

"They even tried to link me with Ajay Devgn . I share a very beautiful and unique bond with Ajay, filled with respect, love, and admiration for each other. That was so weird," she further added.

Sharing her views on the reasons behind such rumors, the actress opined that these stories were likely fabricated, possibly because she and Devgn were working together in multiple films at the time.

For the unversed, Ajay and Esha have shared screen space in several movies, including Yuva, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Kaal, Insan, and Cash. The duo even reunited for a web series in 2022, titled Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a psychological crime thriller that also featured Rashii Khanna in a key role.

Last seen in the 2011 release Tell Me O Kkhuda, Esha Deol is making her comeback on the silver screen with Vikram Bhatt 's Tumko Meri Kasam. The film also features Adah Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Ishwak Singh in key roles. Loosely inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, the film is set to release in theaters this Friday, on March 21, 2025.

