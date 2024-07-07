EXCLUSIVE: AMKDT star Tabu reacts to success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Crew; reveals 3 things she looks for when signing films

Tabu, who is currently gearing up for the release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, has had a great time at the box office in the past few years, with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, and Crew doing well. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress reacted to the success of these movies and also revealed the things that she looks for when signing a new project.

Tabu expresses gratitude for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, and Crew

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Tabu, who has entertained audiences in movies like the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the crime thriller Drishyam 2, and the female-led heist comedy Crew during the post-pandemic era, reacted to their success. She said, “It's great; it's fantastic, and I can just feel gratitude for experiencing this kind of success. I just hope that it catapults me to do more interesting stuff.”

When asked what she looked for when she signed a film, Tabu mentioned, “Story, the relevance of my character in the story, and the director. Just these three things have to fall into place. Kaun hai aur film mein kya hai (Whoever else is there in the film) that’s not relevant to me at all.”

More about Tabu and Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The cast of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha features Ajay Devgn and Tabu as Krishna and Vasudha, while Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar play the younger versions of these characters. Jimmy Shergill is also part of the movie.

Presented by NH Studioz, this romantic thriller is a Friday Filmworks production. It is helmed by director Neeraj Pandey and produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia.

AMKDT was initially scheduled to hit theaters on July 5, 2024. However, the makers recently announced its postponement. They stated, “Dear friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.”

The movie will now arrive in cinemas on August 2.

