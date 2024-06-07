Sunny Deol looks sharp and suave as he flaunts new look in Gadar 2 style; Bobby Deol can’t stop gushing

Sunny Deol made a grand comeback at the box office in 2023 with Gadar 2. The film proved to be a historic blockbuster and without taking any break, he took up two more exciting projects i.e. Lahore 1947 and Border 2.

As the fans wait to see him in the much-awaited upcoming Bollywood films, the actor has thrilled them with a new look.

Sunny Deol surprises fans with new look

Sunny Deol took to Instagram and shared a reel which is a combination of pictures of his summer look. In the pictures, he looks sharp and suave with a neatly trimmed beard, a hat, and sunglasses.

While the caption of his post suggests, it's a summer look, the bare-chested pictures are raising the temperature instead. One of the pictures also shows him wearing spectacles. Also, it's tough to ignore the way he dropped his look in Gadar 2 style.

His caption reads as saying, "Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Zindabad hai, Aur Zindabad Rahega (muscle emoji). Dropping some new look Rizz." followed by #NewLook & #Summer.

Bobby Deol expressed his admiration for Sunny's new look as he posted several fire emojis in the comments section along with raising hands and red heart emojis. Fans also flooded the comments section with love-filled reactions.

"You are a real Hero," wrote a fan along with fire and red heart emojis. "Mere bachpan ka hero (red heart emoji)" posted another.

One of the fans posted, "Paaji paaji tussi real fire ho" (Dude, you are the real fire). Appreciating his look, an admirer called it 'ultimate'.

Sunny Deol's work front

After taking the industry by surprise with the astonishing success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is gearing up for Lahore 1947 next. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film features him in the lead along with Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, and more.

The much-awaited movie is produced by Aamir Khan and is expected to hit cinemas on Republic Day next year.

Post that, he'll be seen in the highly anticipated sequel of the 1997 film Border. The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana alongside him. Directed by Anurag Singh, it's scheduled to be released on Republic Day 2026.

