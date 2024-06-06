Sonam Bajwa lauds Diljit Dosanjh’s performance in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Entire Punjab is very proud of him'

Sonam Bajwa has starred with Diljit Dosanjh in several superhits including Honsla Rakh, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji 2, and Super Singh. The actress has now opened up about Diljit’s performance in his recently released movie Amar Singh Chamkila and shared that according to her entire Punjab is proud of his achievements.

Sonam Bajwa lauds Diljit Dosanjh’s performance in Amar Singh Chamkila

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila became a global hit as the world came together to celebrate that heartwarming story.

Sonam, while acknowledging that she has watched the movie, told India Today, “Diljit was too good in it. We are all very proud of him. I think the entire Punjab, all of us, we are just proud. He's a one-of-a-kind artist, he just inspires us so much and we are very, very happy for his success."

The biographical drama in reference chronicled the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, his rise to success, and then, his tragic death. Also starring Parineeti Chopra and Anjum Batra in key roles, the movie is available to stream on Netflix.

Why does Sonam Bajwa doesn’t do mainstream Bollywood movies?

Sonam has only two brief appearances in Hindi cinema so far. Her first one was a cameo as Swasti in Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2019 film Bala and then in Street Dancer 3D as Pammi Kaur Chaddha. This one of the most successful actresses in the Punjabi industry is still awaiting a good script to come her way from Bollywood.

She detailed to India Today, “See, some films I said no to, and then, of late, I have heard from people that many don't know I live in Mumbai. So they think that since I don't stay here, I don't want to work in Hindi films. Having said that, if there is a good script offered to me, I would love to do Hindi films."

A debutant with the 2013 Punjabi film, Best of Luck, Sonam is currently awaiting the release of her movie Kudi Haryane Val Di. Also starring Ammy Virk in the lead, the Punjabi entertainer is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.

