Ayushmann Khurrana wasn't 'very happy with the books that I'd written' says Tahira Kashyap; reveals how they discuss cinema at home

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap recently made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti. The film has been receiving a lot of attention and love on social media.

Amid this, Tahira shared how she discusses cinema with her husband at home while revealing he did not like the books she has written. She also added that they have always been respectful for their works.

Tahira Kashyap on how Ayushmann Khurrana reacted to her books

In an interview with DNA, Tahira Kashyap said that she and Ayushmann Khurrana have a healthy understanding of having individual thoughts and it actually helps in their relationship.

Speaking further about it, she revealed that he did not like her books. For the uninitiated, Tahira wrote two books – The Sins of Being a Mother and The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman.

Sharing Ayushmann’s reaction to her writing, she added, “At times he considers what I write blasphemous but then too bad (laughs). He was not very happy with the books that I'd written but they were the best and did really well. I went ahead and wrote what I had to write.”

Tahira Kashyap reveals how it is to discuss cinema with Ayushmann Khurrana at home

In the same interview, she was asked whether they discuss cinema at home or not and Tahira replied yes and added that it doesn't feel like work. They are super excited about sharing their scripts. He has his stories and his narrations and she goes through all the scripts because she loves reading.

Ayushmann Khurrana praises Tahira Kashyap as her film Sharmajee Ki Beti releases

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and shared an appreciation post for his wife, Tahira Kashyap. Talking about Tahira’s directorial debut, Ayushmann stated, “Your soul reflects in everything you touch which is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a special film. You fought through the most difficult time of your life during the journey of this film. Maybe this is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a heart-tugging story.”

The Dream Girl 2 actor further added, “You have always been a born writer/director since our theater days.. now it’s for the world to see how amazing you are @tahirakashyap. Super proud of you. Congratulations to the whole cast & crew of #SharmajeeKiBeti now streaming on @primevideoin.”

