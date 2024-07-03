Sharmajee Ki Beti director Tahira Kashyap slams 'nepo wife' tag; reveals if being Ayushmann Khurrana's wife helped professionally

Author Tahira Kashyap recently ventured into filmmaking with her debut feature directorial Sharmajee Ki Beti. Married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, she was recently asked about whether being a film star’s wife helped her, and Tahira’s answer will win your heart. Read on to say what she said.

Tahira Kashyap on allegations of being a ‘nepo-wife’

While speaking to India Today while promoting her film, Tahira said that if being Ayushmann’s wife helped her get contacts and access, it wouldn’t have taken her seven years to venture into cinema. Kashyap further jokingly said that if she had to go that way then she would have had a cameo by her husband to her her movie greenlit easily.

Tahira Kashyap added, “There were many temptations, but I stayed away from them.”

Tahira Kashyap says she doesn’t have a problem with nepotism

The 7 Sins of Being a Mother author shared that she doesn’t care about anyone else but she has her horse blinds about how she wants her career to shape. Tahira opined, “I have to live with my conscience. If it had something to do with nepotism, I would have had a different career trajectory. I would have been making my fourth film now.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana recalls dealing with back-to-back flops after Vicky Donor: ‘Your failures are your friends’

The proud cancer survivor doesn’t want to judge anyone for taking it that way but when it comes to her, it has been anything but nepotism. Tahira believes some ‘parents work their a** off’ so that the journey of their kids is easy and it’s ok. She also believes that those nepotism products need to prove themselves worthy of it as they won’t get back-to-back chances.

On a humorous note, Tahira said that now after all the discussion she should probably use her husband. “I will make Ayushmann post stories about my film. Istemal karna chaiye (I should use him)," Tahira giggled.

Available to stream on Prime Video, Sharmajee Ki Beti features Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, and Saiyami Kher in key roles. Ayushmann on the other hand was last seen in Dream Girl 2 and is getting ready to roll Sunny Deol-led Border 2 and Vampires of Vijay Nagar with Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana broke up with Tahira Kashyap after winning Roadies? Reason will shock you