Azaad: Rasha Thadani looks nothing short of princess in BTS pics from film's 'wild ride'; promises to 'work harder' for next endeavor

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani recently marked her Bollywood debut with the movie Azaad. Offering a peek into her journey on the film, she has now shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the ‘wild ride.’ She looked nothing short of a princess. Rasha even promised to ‘work harder’ for her next endeavor.

Today, January 20, 2025, Rasha Thadani took to Instagram and shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Azaad. She flaunted her costumes from the movie. One of them was a pink and blue dress while another was a red and yellow lehenga. A photo captured her with co-star Aaman Devgan and some kids. There were some aesthetic shots of her hair bows and jhumkas.

In the caption, Rasha summarized her journey on the film, saying, “What a wild ride it’s been. The best years of my life.”

Rasha Thadani’s BTS pics from Azaad sets:

Expressing her gratitude to the audience for giving love to her character, she continued, “I couldn’t be more thankful for all the love I’ve been receiving for Janaki. Thankyou for those who watched and loved Azaad. Shooting for this film had been so special and completely irreplaceable.”

Acknowledging the feedback she has received, the actress added, “Thankyou for all the feedback as well, taking it into account, working on my craft and will work harder for the next endeavour. Lots of love, Rasha.”

Fans showered love on Rasha Thadani In the comments section of the post. One person said, “You look exactly like Cinderella, very cute, yours is my favorite,” while another wrote, “Now this is called a next generation of Bollywood heroine.”

A user called her, “very beautiful, graceful,” and many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is an epic action adventure. The film also marked the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. Alongside Aaman and Rasha, the cast also included Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor.

