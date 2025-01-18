Azaad Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s debut film

The historical drama Azaad was released in cinemas on January 17, 2025. The film marks the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Netizens who have already watched the Abhishek Kapoor directorial shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the 10 tweets in this piece to find out what the audience is saying about the movie before you decide to give it a shot.

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised the debuts of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in Azaad. They were also delighted with the impactful role of Ajay Devgn. Some viewers appreciated the heartfelt story as well as the music of the movie.

One person said, “#Azaad is a gripping historical drama that blends adventure and emotion beautifully. #AamanDevgan and #RashaThadani shine in their debuts, while #AjayDevgn adds power with his impactful cameo. A tale of resilience and bonds that stays with you! Pretty Average.”

Another user wrote, “𝗔𝗭𝗔𝗔𝗗 : 𝗔𝗡 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗠𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗘!! #Azaad holds onto #AjayDevgn's Unbeatable Intensity. And, Whenever He Appears on the Screen, the Energy goes to the Next Level. #AamanDevgan & #RashaThadani's confident debut.”

A post read, “#Azaad proved to be a good one time watch though the backdrop of the story is outdated and is set in 80s. #AamanDevgan is an actor to watch out for while #RashaThadani is captivating to the core. (3 stars/5).”

Advertisement

One tweet stated, “Whatt an amazing movie, loved the story.. in the end audience were literally clapping and hooting for the actors.”

Another review read, “Just watched Azaad—a heartfelt, moving story about a horse, filled with passion, loyalty, and standout performances. These are the stories that deserve to be told.”

A netizen shared, “Watched #Azaad. Incredible performance by #RashaThadani and Loved the song of Azaad. Songs as always.”

Check out more reactions here!

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is an epic action adventure. The film stars Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Baby John Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav's action thriller