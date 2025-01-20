Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan and Sara Tendulkar stun in ethnic outfits with Orry at friend’s wedding; see INSIDE PICS

Bollywood parties are always a happening event with many stars gathered together under one roof. Recently, Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, and Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, attended a friend’s wedding in town. They stunned in ethnic outfits as they posed with Orry for pictures.

Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani never fails to give inside glimpses from parties and events that have various celebrities in attendance. He also shared some pictures from the recent wedding. In one photo, he posed with Nysa Devgan, who donned a gorgeous pink sharara suit adorned with mirrorwork. She paired her outfit with a delicate pendant and earrings. Her makeup was on point, and her hair was left open.

Another snapshot showed Orry posing with Sara Tendulkar and some other friends. Sara looked stunning in a red and white traditional ensemble. She kept her neck bare and wore pearl earrings.

Have a look at the pictures!

On January 19, 2025, Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram Stories and shared some more pictures from the wedding. She posted some selfies with her friends. Check it out!

Ajay Devgn and Kajol often take to Instagram to share glimpses with Nysa. The Dilwale actress shared a special note for her daughter last year. She wrote, "Tomorrow is Nysas 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself."

Talking about what Nysa meant to her, Kajol continued, "How she makes me grateful and awed by her love and her unflinching support. I can be wrong but I can never be in the wrong. How she makes me laugh and laugh and how I love to stand on my soapbox and boast about what all my baby does and says. How I felt for the first time and every time since when she calls me 'mama.'" She mentioned that love was a very 'ordinary' word to describe one’s feelings for their kids. Kajol stated that it was a lot more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday wishes parents Chunky Panday-Bhavana Pandey on wedding anniversary; don’t miss childhood PICS of actress and sister Rysa