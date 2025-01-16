Azaad: Rasha Thadani recalls birthday celebration on sets with Aaman Devgan and Abhishek Kapoor amid other beautiful memories before film's release

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is all set to make her acting debut in the film industry with Azaad alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan. While the film is poised to release tomorrow, i.e., January 17, 2025, the debutant recalled her birthday celebrations and other beautiful memories from the sets as she shared behind-the-scenes glimpses.

On January 16, Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, posted a series of pictures from the sets of Azaad and pictures with her loved ones on Instagram. The caption on the post read, "this is it. the day is finally here filming this movie has been the best part of my life, I can't believe I get to share this beautiful kahani with the rest of the world. AZAAD IN CINEMAS TOMORROW."

A series of 14 slides began with Rasha's picture with Lord Ganesha's idol in the foreground, followed by a video as she paid her obeisance. The third snap featured a cutesy snap clicked during the night shoot schedule with her Azaad co-star, Aaman Devgan. The snap featured Rasha resting her head on Devgan's shoulder while she takes a power nap.

Take a look

The following slide featured another picture of them seeking divine blessings, followed by her picture posing outside her vanity van. One of the videos also featured the debutant enjoying herself as she cut her birthday cake with Aaman Devgan, who was joined by director Abhishek Kapoor. In another picture, she poses with the director, and we can also see her birthday cake lying on the table.

Advertisement

She then shared a picture of her and Aaman's phone wallpaper featuring their looks from the film. The post continued with the debutant's adorable clicks in the dubbing studio. We then see Rasha seeking blessings from her loved ones, followed by another picture with her mother, Raveena Tandon. The post concluded with a panoramic image of the set clicked from afar.

Azaad will be released tomorrow, i.e., January 17, 2025.

ALSO READ: Meet actor with political ties who started as background dancer for Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and is now close to Salman Khan