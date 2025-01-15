Azaad: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani receives major shout-out from Vijay Varma for her track Uyi Amma and we 100 % agree with him

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is looking forward to the release of her debut film, Azaad alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. The debutant’s dance performance on the song Uyi Amma has been receiving significant attention on the internet. While the internet is already praising her, Vijay Varma also hyped her up, calling her a "star."

On January 15, Vijay Varma took to his Instagram story and shared the dance number Uyi Amma featuring Rasha Thadani. Impressed by her performance, the Jaane Jaan actor stated, "What a banger! Star is born (accompanied by a star emoji) Absolutely killed it @rashathadani @aamandevgan @pragyakapoor @gattukapoor", followed by multiple clap emojis.

Interestingly, in an interview with ETimes, Rasha admitted that like her mother, Raveena Tandon who pursued studies while acting, has been juggling academics and career. She completed her Class 12 studies during the shoot of Uyi Amma and resumed school afterward.

For the unversed, she is in her first year of a business management program and is working to balance acting and academics. The debutant also talked about her schedule and mentioned that she prepared for her business exam even while filming Uyi Amma.

She revealed that she studied before and during the shoot, and just a day after filming, she appeared for the exam, jokingly adding that she was curious about her results.

The upcoming film, Azaad is a story set in the pre-independence era which features Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, and Rasha Thadani in the key roles. In addition to this, it also stars Piyush Mishra and Diana Penty in the important supporting roles. The trailer and songs from the film have received positive responses from the audiences.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is based on a heartfelt journey of love, loyalty, and bravery and will be released in cinemas on January 17, 2025.

