Azaad: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani reveals studying for exams during Uyi Amma shoot; ‘Still trying to…’

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is set to make her debut with Azaad, starring alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgn. The newcomer has been receiving much love for her song Uyi Amma from the film. The debutant actress recently revealed that she was preparing for her exams during the song's shoot and admitted, 'she is trying to balance work and studies.'

In an interview with ETimes, Rasha Thadani shared that her mother, actress Raveena Tandon, is proud of her accomplishments. She mentioned that while her mom is supportive and encourages her to improve, her parents emphasize humility and staying grounded.

According to Rasha, her parents' measured approach prevents her from being overly influenced by praise, which she is grateful for as it helps her feel secure and balanced.

Rasha also revealed that, like her mother, who pursued studies while acting, she has been juggling academics and her career. She completed her Class 12 studies during the shoot of Ui Amma and resumed school afterward.

Currently, she is in her first year of a business management program and is working to balance acting and academics.

Reflecting on her schedule, Rasha mentioned that she prepared for her business exam even while filming Ui Amma. She shared that she studied before and during the shoot, and just a day after filming, she appeared for the exam, jokingly adding that she was curious about her results.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Azaad also stars Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgn, and Diana Penty in lead roles. Directed by the renowned Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad promises to deliver an emotionally charged story about the unbreakable relationship between humans and animals.

The film embarks on a heartfelt journey of love, loyalty, and bravery and will be released in cinemas on January 17, 2025.

ALSO READ: Baby John: Jackie Shroff reacts to Varun Dhawan-led actioner's box office failure; 'Dukh hota hai par...'