Baby John: Jackie Shroff reacts to Varun Dhawan-led actioner's box office failure; 'Dukh hota hai par...'

Varun Dhawan's action-packed film Baby John was expected to be a major Christmas hit. However, it quickly lost momentum at the box office. Jackie Shroff, who portrayed the antagonist in the movie, recently expressed his disappointment over its performance, admitting, "Dukh hota hai par khud ke liye nahi, producers ke liye" (You do feel bad but not for yourself, but the producers).

In a conversation with India Today Digital, Jackie Shroff was asked whether the poor box office performance of a film impacts him. He explained that while it is difficult for actors, it especially affects the producers, who invest a significant amount of money and trust in these projects.

He added that it is disheartening when the investment does not yield returns. While actors obviously hope to be appreciated for their performances, they also want the film to succeed commercially.

When asked if, after so many years as an actor, a film's failure brings pain, Shroff dismissed it by saying, "Dukh hota hai par khud ke liye nahi, producers ke liye (You do feel bad but not for yourself, but the producers). You tend to do your job with sincerity, but the people who have put in the money, you have to think about them too."

The creators previously disclosed that Baby John is a remake of Vijay's hit film Theri, but several scenes were altered to better suit Varun's character and the movie's storyline. The film also features an action-packed cameo by superstar Salman Khan.

With a budget of Rs 160 crore, the movie's theatrical and non-theatrical earnings are expected to total around Rs 37 crore net (Rs 45 crore gross) in India. Additionally, the international markets are projected to contribute approximately USD 1.65 million (Rs 14 crore gross), bringing the total gross earnings to around Rs 59 crore.

The movie also stars Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra, and Keerthy Suresh in key roles.

