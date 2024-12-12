Azaad song Birangay OUT: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani showcase their dance skills in soulful Holi track

It wasn’t long ago that the makers of Azaad unveiled the teaser for the upcoming film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Aaman Devgan, nephew of actor Ajay Devgn, alongside Rasha Thadani, daughter of actress Raveena Tandon. Now, the makers have released the first track from the movie, titled Birangay, and its celebration of the festival of Holi is sure to earn a spot on your playlist.

In the song Birangay, Aaman Devgan, and Rasha Thadani display their impressive dancing skills to the soulful tune. Wearing traditional outfits, the debutants pour their energy into the performance, fully immersing themselves in the festive spirit of the track.

Listen to the full song here:

The soulful track Birangay brings together the musical brilliance of Amit Trivedi and Meenal Jain, with Amit Trivedi composing and Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the heartfelt lyrics.

The song's choreography, led by Bosco Leslie Martis, adds an extra layer of charm to the visuals. The track has been arranged and produced by Rahul Tiwari, making it a memorable addition to the music scene.

Netizens showered love on the duo and wrote, "Nailed it Rasha and Aaman". One person wrote, "Outstanding performance dear Rasha." One fan wrote, "Massive impressive rasha and amaan." One person wrote, "Lovely music Amit Trivedi." Someone wrote, "Nice Song, Nice Performace by new camer artist Amaan and Rasha."

The previously released Azaad teaser offered a sneak peek into the epic story set during the historic Battle of Haldighati. It highlights Maharana Pratap, who led a brave army of 8,000 to 9,000 men against a powerful opposing force of 40,000.

The film promises to delve into the strong bond between courageous warriors and their loyal horses, paving the way for an action-filled adventure. The caption reads, "In every battle, alongside every brave warrior, there is always a loyal horse."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor, who also directs the movie. Created under the banners of RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures, the film is set to hit theaters in January next year.

