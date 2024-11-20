Box Office: Baby John heats up; Will the Varun Dhawan film ensure a HIT for Hindi Film Industry on Christmas?

After the glowing reception of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his big tentpole release, Baby John, on the occasion of Christmas 2024. The movie presents Varun Dhawan in his massiest avatar ever. Here's discussing whether or not Baby John's team succeeded in generating curiosity about the movie and whether it can emerge as a CLEAN HIT at the box office.

Baby John, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee Kumar, has generated significant buzz with its marketing and promotional assets on social media. The team impressed the audience with all the materials—posters, promos, teasers, and a taster cut. However, the makers still have to take social media buzz to the next level by promoting it on the grounds.

The 5-minute exclusive footage of Baby John received raving reviews from the exhibitors. The stakeholders are pumped up and awaiting the grand release of the movie. The team has a good collection of songs and the final trailer in the bank, which will be made out in the release month to boost the pre-release buzz and drive the audience to the theatres. Moreover, it will get a solo release on December 25, 2024. Megastar Salman Khan's action-packed cameo is the cherry on top for Baby John, which will ensure a banger opening at the box office.

The only negative point for Baby John is its REMAKE TAG. Atlee and his team have so far succeeded in marketing the same story with a new flavor. However, the reality will be determined once the movie hits the cinemas. If it manages to receive a green signal from the audience, Varun Dhawan will enjoy a massive hit at the box office.

To be honest, Baby John definitely has the potential to emerge as Varun Dhawan's biggest net grosser by surpassing Dilwale and ending up being his career-defining movie. However, it will not be an easy task.

For the uninitiated, Baby John is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Theri, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. In addition to Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. It is Atlee Kumar's first production venture.

