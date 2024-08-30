Bad Newz OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer premieres online but there’s a catch; find out

Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, was released in cinemas on July 19, 2024. The romantic comedy was appreciated for its humor, performances, and music. Now, over a month after its theatrical release, the film has premiered online. However, the catch is that you can watch the movie only by renting it for now. Read on to learn more details about its OTT release.

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk’s comic entertainer, Bad Newz, is now available to stream on the platform Amazon Prime Video. The audience now has the opportunity to watch it from the comfort of their homes. The viewers can either experience the story for the first time or relive it after catching it in theaters.

However, the audience won’t be able to watch the film for free right now. They can rent it for a fee of Rs 349. One condition is also mentioned on the streaming service, which states, “Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started.”

Check out the trailer of Bad Newz here!

In Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal stars as Akhil Chadha, Triptii Dimri plays the role of Saloni Bagga, and Ammy Virk is Gurbir Pannu. Neha Dhupia also portrays a pivotal role as Maa Corona. Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma have entertaining cameo appearances in the film.

The movie is directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. It received a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The plot of Bad Newz revolves around a one-in-a-billion situation of heteropaternal superfecundation. Saloni finds out that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers. This situation leads to a lot of chaos with Akhil and Gurbir fighting for Saloni’s love.

Apart from the hilarious punchlines and meta references, the soundtrack is also quite popular. Vicky Kaushal’s dance number Tauba Tauba has been ruling the trends. The album also includes Jaanam, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Rabb Warga, Haule Haule, and Raula Raula.

