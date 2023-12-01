Know all about Triptii Dimri, who has played Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Triptii Dimri is currently grabbing the spotlight with the highly anticipated release of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie Animal in theaters today. The actress takes on the significant role of Zoya, a character shrouded in mystery in the promotional materials. However, her brief appearance in the trailer had successfully captivated fans, leaving them eager for more.

While enthusiasts indulge in her latest cinematic venture, let's take a closer look at Triptii's previous works and delve into other aspects of her life, including the personal details that make her a fascinating figure.

Beginning of Triptii Dimri's acting career

Triptii Dimri first caught the public eye in 2017 with her role in the comedy film Poster Boys, directed by Shreyas Talpade. This cinematic venture served as the official remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz. It boasted a stellar cast, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni, and Samikssha Batnagar. The plot centers around three men who unexpectedly find their faces on a poster advocating vasectomies, leading them to embark on a mission to prove their innocence to their dismayed loved ones.

Stepping into the limelight, Triptii took on her first leading role in the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu opposite Avinash Tiwary. Directed by Sajid Ali, the film unfolds the poignant tale of two star-crossed lovers thwarted by familial discord. Laila Majnu gained traction on social media in the subsequent years post-release, with Triptii earning accolades for her compelling performance.

Breakthrough in Triptii Dimri's film career

Triptii soared to new heights with her breakthrough role in the 2020 horror film Bulbbul, released on OTT. Directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma under their banner Clean Slate Filmz, the movie boasted a talented ensemble cast including Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

In this haunting tale, Triptii portrayed an enigmatic woman burdened by a painful past, having been married as a child. Bulbbul not only garnered a positive response from audiences but also earned special acclaim for Triptii's compelling and nuanced performance.

Triptii joined forces once again with Anvita Dutt and Karnesh Ssharma for the psychological drama Qala. This compelling film delves into the narrative of an aspiring singer grappling with a tumultuous relationship with her mother. Featuring Triptii alongside Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee, Qala made its debut on Netflix in 2022, receiving rave reviews for its poignant storytelling and stellar performances.

Triptii Dimri's upcoming projects

Triptii's crime thriller Animal, featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, premiered in theaters today, on December 1. Helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has received an overwhelming response from audiences.

Looking ahead, Triptii has some exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to enchant the audience in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam alongside Vicky Kaushal, and she's also slated to appear in the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao.

Triptii Dimri’s love life and social media presence

There were rumors circulating about Triptii’s relationship with producer Karnesh Ssharma, who is the brother of Anushka Sharma. The couple even shared subtle moments of affection on social media, sparking speculation. However, earlier this year, reports emerged suggesting they had decided to go their separate ways.

Triptii keeps an engaging presence on Instagram. With over 670K followers, she maintains a connection with her audience, offering a unique blend of her journey in the limelight and snippets of her authentic self.

