Bad Newz: Ananya Panday has ‘best time ever’ watching Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer; Sunny Kaushal says, ‘Haven’t laughed this loud…’

The highly anticipated movie Bad Newz has finally hit theaters today, July 19, 2024. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead, the movie promises to entertain you with its humor. A special screening for the movie was held last night which was graced by various Bollywood celebrities. Ananya Panday and Sunny Kaushal have now shared their reviews, showering love on the cast and crew.

Ananya Panday and Sunny Kaushal can’t stop praising Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk’s comedy Bad Newz

Today, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories and penned her review of the movie Bad Newz. Sharing the trailer of the film, she urged the audience to watch the film multiple times. She wrote, “The good news is that your weekend plan is sorted!!! #BadNewzzzz is here and if you wanna have the best time ever go watch it right now in theatres (and then watch it again)!!!!!!”

Tagging the team behind the project, Ananya added, “The best people doing what they do best @vickykaushal09 @tripti_dimri @ammyvirk @anandntiwari @bindraamritpal @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @nehadhupia.”

Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal shared a sweet message for the entire team of Bad Newz. Describing his experience watching the movie, he said, “Yaar kya mazaa aa gaya yeh movie dekh ke.. (What fun I had watching this movie) The comedy, the drama, the performances.. everything is just too good.. I haven't laughed this loud in a long long time.”

Have a look at their reviews!

Extending his wishes to director Anand Tiwari, Sunny expressed, “Congratulations @anandntiwari for this one. I've witnessed your passion through the making of this film and the purity in your heart comes through in every frame.”

He complimented Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Vicky for their performances, saying, “And @ammyvirk paaji.. tusi taa dhooma paa tiyaan.. new heartthrob in town..loved you in every frame. @tripti_dimri you were so fantastic as Saloni.. but I would have chosen Harman. @vickykaushal09 main kya hi bolu? Comedy mein bhi ace kar raha hai ladka.”

Sunny concluded his note by wishing the producers, stating, “@bindraamritpal @karanjohar Congratulations guys.”

More about Bad Newz

The plot of Bad Newz revolves around a one-in-a-billion situation of heteropaternal superfecundation, where Triptii Dimri’s character Saloni finds out that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, played by Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

The comic entertainer is now running in cinemas!

