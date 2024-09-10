Badshah reveals he allowed Dharma Productions to recreate his Saturday Saturday song for Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's HSKD on THIS condition

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania song Saturday Saturday was a chartbuster. However, only ardent music lovers know that it was Badshah’s already existing track that was revamped. The singing sensation has now revealed that despite approaching them in Mumbai himself, Badshah called Dharma people to Chandigarh to sell his song’s rights.

The Punjabi rapper-singer was speaking to The Lallantop when he detailed, “Someone from Dharma reached out and said that they want the song. I said, ‘Cool, you can have it’. They said, ‘Okay, come to Mumbai’. And I said, ‘Suno, agar tumhe chahiye toh tum Chandigarh aao (Listen, if you want the song, you come to Chandigarh)’. And they actually came to Chandigarh.”

Badshah then moved to Mumbai and his association with Dharma Productions only kept growing. In the same interview, the singer revealed the backstory of being approached to sell his Saturday song. It so happened that Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan had heard the song in a Chandigarh club and decided to reuse it. Strangely, they even recreated their own version of it before approaching Badshah.

The Garmi singer however recalled meeting Karan Johar much later after Dharma had already done a few collaborations with him. Interestingly, the filmmaker even offered Badshah to act in his Lust Stories and Good Newwz but his miss was eventually taken over by Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh respectively.

While Badshah couldn’t act in any of KJo’s projects, the singer did appear on his chat show alongside Diljit Dosanjh. He also made special appearances in Dharma’s films including Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Good Newwz, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

In the same interview, Badshah revealed that he certainly feels that one shouldn’t reach out for work and their skills should attract opportunities. He added, “Do your work so well that you never need to go to anybody for opportunities. Put everything you have into your work. Make it the best, leave no stone unturned.”

Over the years, Badshah has sung several chartbusters including Paani Paani, Proper Patola, Bad Boy X Bad Girl, Heartless, and Tera Hua among others.

