Khel Khel Mein: Diljit Dosanjh’s hit track Do You Know to return in Akshay Kumar's film; Details

Do you know the good news? Do You Know is the good news! The 2016 hit track of Diljit Dosanjh titled Do You Know is making a return but this time on the big screen. A latest report published in HT City reveals that the Punjabi chartbuster Punjabi will be used as a promotional song in Mudassar Aziz’s Khel Khel Mein.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Do You Know to feature in Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar and Dilijit Dosanjh who shared the screen in Good Newwz (2019) are collaborating again on paper as the singer’s presence in the reuse of Do You Know hasn’t been confirmed yet. A source told the portal that this decision was taken after finding out that the vibe of Do You Know matches the flavor of the urban comedy-drama.

“Diljit's song continues to be popular, so the producers felt it will connect with the listeners all over again and also create buzz,” HT City’s source quoted.

Interestingly, the report added that this has been a very last-minute decision and the cast will shoot for it on August 4th or 5th. Khel Khel Mein’s cast including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal will reportedly feature in the song.

