Bekhayali fame Sachet-Parampara announce arrival of their 'precious baby boy' with heartwarming post; fans shower love

Music composers and Bekhyali song fame Sachet and Parampara Tandon, who tied the knot in November 2020, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyful news with a heartfelt video featuring tender moments with their newborn. In the clip, they are seen lovingly cradling their baby’s tiny feet and forming a heart with their hands. The video also includes glimpses of the couple holding their baby’s little hands.

Meanwhile, sharing the video with their newborn on Instagram, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tondon wrote, “With the blessings of Mahadev, we are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time. The heart of Sachet-Parampara has arrived."

The video concludes with a charming shot of two teddy bears placed next to a baby doll, adding a sweet touch to the announcement.

See the video here:

Netizens were quick to shower love on the duo. One wrote, "Jai ho !!!! God bless you guys and the little baby for the best most blissful journey ahead." Raveena Tandon wrote, "Congratulations! Godbless and lots of love and Aashirwaad." One person wrote, "Congratulations Sachet & Parampara, Sending lots of love and blessings to the little Prince."

One person wrote, "Congratulations bhai dida, best wishes for lovely cute boy, Har Har Mahadev." One person wrote, "Awwww aagayaa babyyy, little hands… Congratulations @paramparatandonofficial mam and @sachettandonofficial sir..Love you both." One fan wrote, "Congratulations, Sachet Sir and Parmpara Mam for a cute baby-boy."

Sachet and Parampara have built a strong presence in the entertainment industry with their music, lyrics, and soothing voices. The duo contributed to several popular tracks and movies, including Kabir Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tanhaji, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and Jersey.

They duo recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and shared photos on Instagram. The photos show Parampara flaunting her baby bump in a gorgeous yellow lehenga. Sachet, on the other hand, looks dashing in a grey kurta and a white dhoti.

