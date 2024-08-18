Stree 2: Bhumi Pednekar gushes over Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and team; calls film’s success ‘incredible’

Stree 2, one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024, finally hit theaters on Independence Day. The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is currently winning the hearts of the audience and has raked in huge collections. Bhumi Pednekar recently gushed over the lead duo and the rest of the team. She called the film’s success ‘incredible.’

Today, August 18, 2024, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram Stories and penned a heartfelt note for the entire team of Stree 2. Talking about the massive collections of the movie, she wrote, “This is just incredible!!!” The actress had special words of praise for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Bhumi stated, “@rajkummar_rao tu best hai yaar Raj (You’re the best, my friend), what a year it's been. @shraddhakapoor bro you're a (princess emoji).”

Bhumi also lauded the work of Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, as well as director Amar Kaushik. She said, “@aparshakti_khurana dekhle ab agali sequel mein bhi aag laga deni hai (In the next sequel also, you have to set the screen on fire) so happy. @nowitsabhi do do badi releases (Two-two big releases) bro @pankajtripathi sir you are gold. @amarkaushik sir this is all the conviction that you and Dinoo had. This is amazingggggggggg.”

Have a look at Bhumi’s story!

According to Pinkvilla’s box office report for Stree 2, the three-day collections (including paid previews) lie around the Rs 133 crore mark.

Earlier, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also talked about the success of the horror comedy. He wrote on his X (Twitter) handle, “When you celebrate the success of Stree 2 remember that it goes beyond the narrow star driven calculations that abound in the industry. Don’t trivialise its success by attributing it to one star. This is a talent vehicle, studded with exceptional writing, directorial and histrionic talent.”

Stree 2 is the latest installment in the supernatural universe created by Maddock Films. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Akshay Kumar have cameo appearances in this sequel.

