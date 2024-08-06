Meet actor who was once a lawyer, had big debut in Aamir Khan movie, and is now all set to entertain in upcoming horror comedy

There have been many examples of Bollywood actors who were previously pursuing a different career and later changed their paths. In this piece, we will explore the early life and career of an actor who was once a lawyer, got his big movie debut in a film with Aamir Khan, and is now preparing to entertain audiences in a horror comedy that is a part of a famous franchise. We are talking about Aparshakti Khurana.

Aparshakti Khurana is the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. In an interview with MensXP from a few years ago, Aparshakti revealed that he studied law for five years and even had an LLB degree. He shared that he even worked at the Delhi High Court for some time.

Aparshakti also worked as a radio jockey for a few years before he made a decision to pursue acting. He made his debut in 2016 in one of the most popular Bollywood films, Dangal. The sports drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was headlined by Aamir Khan and also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He played the role of Omkar Singh Phogat, the nephew of Aamir Khan’s character.

Another notable film in Aparshakti’s filmography is Badrinath Ki Dulhania. His performance as Bhushan Mishra in the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic comedy was appreciated by the viewers. A famous role played by Aparshakti came in the 2018 horror comedy Stree, directed by Aamir Kaushik. He portrayed Rajkummar Rao’s friend Bittu.

Other films starring Aparshakti include titles such as Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Luka Chuppi, Jabariya Jodi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bala, Street Dancer, and more. The actor has also been involved in a few OTT projects, one of which is the 2023 period drama Jubilee.

On the personal front, Aparshakti is married to entrepreneur Aakriti Ahuja. They share a daughter named Arzoie.

Looking ahead, he is all set to reprise his role in the sequel to Stree. The cast also includes Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Stree 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

