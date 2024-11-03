Rajpal Yadav snatches journalist's phone on being asked about his apology for Diwali firecracker comment; WATCH

Rajpal Yadav is a beloved actor known for his comedic roles, which have significantly contributed to the success of many iconic films. Recently, however, he was seen with an irritated expression as he snatched a journalist's phone. The media person reportedly questioned him about an apology he had made after facing criticism for asking fans not to burn firecrackers during Diwali.

A video clip is now going viral on social media platforms featuring Judwaa 2 actor Rajpal Yadav and a journalist's interaction. It starts with the latter asking the actor, who was sitting with a few people, about his forthcoming films. In his reply, Yadav said that fans will get to see his new films every 1.5 to 2 months.

The journalist quickly changes his question and asks about his apology video over his comments on burning firecrackers on Diwali. But, before he could complete his question, the actor Phir Hera Pheri actor snatched away his phone.

Rajpal looked annoyed by the question, and the journalist who later shared the video revealed that the actor was about to throw away his phone, but the video was recorded beforehand.

For the uninitiated, the controversy began when the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor requested his fans not to burn firecrackers. He cited noise and air pollution caused by it as the reason, but the statement was met with a lot of criticism. As a result, he had to share an apology video over it.

Speaking in Hindi, he explained, "Hello friends. Best wishes for Diwali! Two days ago, a video was shared on my social media handles, which I got removed at once. I profusely apologize for whoever was offended by the video from around the world. I wish you celebrate Diwali with fanfare be healthy and busy. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!"

Recently, Rajpal Yadav appeared in Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, among others. He is set to be featured next in Varun Dhawan's Baby Jon, directed by Kalees. Additionally, the actor has Welcome To The Jungle and Aankh Micholi 2 in the pipeline.

