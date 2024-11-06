Vidya Balan recalls bumping into Rishi Kapoor as a ‘little kid’ and running away in ‘shock’; ‘I thought I saw an apple'

Vidya Balan recently reminisced about the first celebrity she ever met – none other than the legendary Rishi Kapoor. Recalling the moment, she shared that as a young girl, she was so starstruck by his presence that she was left in complete shock. She even admitted to running away after seeing him, describing his rosy cheeks as resembling an ‘apple’.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Vidya Balan fondly recalled the first celebrity she ever met. She shared that as a little kid at a public function, she accidentally bumped into Rishi Kapoor.

The actress said, "I bumped into Rishi Kapoor when I was a little kid. I was running somewhere and it was a public function of some sort. I bumped into someone and I thought I saw an apple. Then I looked up his cheeks were pink."

She added that as a young child she was so shocked after bumping into Rishi Kapoor at an event that she ran away, amazed by the experience. “You know I just looked up at him and I ran back in shock. I said I just saw Rishi Kapoor. I was a little kid, so he was the first celebrity I literally bumped into,” she said.

Earlier, in a candid chat with Galatta India, Vidya Balan opened up about her past struggles with weight loss. She revealed that she had once followed extreme diets and workouts to stay slim, but the weight would always come back. That was until she discovered Amura Health, a nutritional group in Chennai, which changed her approach.

They explained that the issue wasn't fat, but inflammation, and put her on a special diet to reduce it. Surprisingly, despite being a lifelong vegetarian, Vidya learned that even common foods like spinach and bottle gourd didn’t suit her.

She emphasized the importance of understanding what works for one’s body, as not all foods are suitable for everyone. Vidya also shared that, after years of intense workouts, she was advised to stop exercising.

This year, for the first time, she hasn’t worked out, and yet people have remarked that she’s at her slimmest. She also highlighted the brutal judgments people make about body image.

