EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan reveals Atlee wanted Diljit Dosanjh to sing for Baby John since day one; says he didn't know Nain Matakka will be so popular

Varun Dhawan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Baby John, has frequently been spotted dancing to the beats of his popular song Nain Matakka from the movie. Recently, the actor opened up about the song's massive success and revealed that it was the film's producer Atlee's vision to bring Diljit Dosanjh on board for the song because he didn't anticipate this kind of success.

Varun Dhawan recently sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla with the team of his upcoming film Baby John. During the conversation, he revealed that filmmaker Atlee, who has produced Baby John, had made it clear from the beginning that he wanted Diljit Dosanjh to sing a song for the film. He also shared that the Jawan director admires the Punjabi singer a lot.

He said, "Atlee sir was so clear from day one. He told me, 'We need Diljit Dosanjh to sing this song,' he made it happen." The actor praised Atlee's creative vision, who could anticipate the benefit of that opportunity.

Initially, the Bhediya actor admitted he didn't anticipate Nain Matakka reaching its current level of popularity. "At that point, I couldn't see it. I thought, okay, Thaman sir is doing the music, and we all know Diljit's songs have a vibe. But this has gone to another level altogether. With the production and everything coming together, it's become another kind of vibe only, and now it's doing very well; it's gone viral and become a big hit."

The song has become a rage with its catchy lyrics and impressive beats, making people get up and dance on its tunes. Dhawan shared that even Diljit was impressed even when he first heard the track. "When we made Diljit Paji listen to the song, his reaction said it all. Any musical person would recognize the magic in it straight away."

On the other hand, the producer shared his vision and revealed that he strongly believed that Diljit Dosanjh's song could become the pick of the album. He felt that the Punjabi singer, who is genuine as an actor-singer, could do complete justice to the song, which was true.

Similarly, Atlee expressed his gratitude to Varun for getting Dosanjh on board. Meanwhile, Varun, known for his quick wit and humor, highlighted that he once thought that the makers had brought Salman first for a cameo and then the Naina singer, so even he had to prepare himself and work hard.

Baby John, directed by Kalees, featured Wamiqa Gabbi, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles. The film is all set to release on December 25, 2024.

