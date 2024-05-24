Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda signed a three-film deal with Aditya Chopra's YRF? Here's what we know

Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films is known for giving chances to talented rising actors. Likewise, if reports are to be believed, Big Girls Don't Cry fame, Aneet Padda will be the next YRF heroine.

According to sources, Aneet Padda has already bagged a three-film deal with the production company.

Aneet Padda to be YRF's next big heroine?

Sources said, “There is a strong buzz that Aneet Padda has been signed on by YRF after smashing her auditions. She is being given a huge film for her debut as the quintessential YRF heroine! YRF has always backed supremely talented actors, especially outsiders who have gone on to become big stars. The company feels Aneet is a talent to watch out for and is planning to give her a huge debut film.”

The sources continued, “YRF has always created stars while others have managed those who broke out. This is the big USP of YRF. The company wants to focus on finding, grooming, and nurturing young talents while adding more value to their existing marquee talents like Ayushmann Khurrana and Anushka Sharma, among others. YRF is a boutique talent agency, and it will continue to be so as the agency works with the most disruptive and trustworthy names from the Hindi film industry. Aneet Padda is the next big discovery at YRF, and they will go all out for her."

More about Big Girls Don't Cry

Amazon Prime series Big Girls Don't Cry also features Akshita Sood, Tenzin Lhakylia, Dalai, Afrah Sayed, Avantika Vandanapu, Zoya Hussain, Loveleen Mishra, Mukul Chadda and others. The first episode was released on March 14, 2024. The story follows five long-time friends at school, and their group gets a new addition.

